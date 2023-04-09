Rihanna, Kim Kardashian Lead The Way On Forbes’ Billionaire List

Forbes has come out to release its annual Billionaires List for the year 2023. Rihanna, Jay Z, and Kim Kardashian among the stars on the list, and fans have been reacting.

Riri made it onto the list of the world’s billionaires for the second year in a row owing to the success of her Savage X Fenty underwear range and Fenty cosmetics collection.

Kim is 2,259th on the list but her wealth is down from $1.9billion last year to $1.2billion despite making huge success with her Skims shapewear clothing line, with the company worth an estimated $3.2billion.

WOW.