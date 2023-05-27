Rihanna’s Diamond Toe Ring Is Perfect For Her Global Superstar Status – Pro

Popular singer, Rihanna has come out to flaunt a blinged-out accessory via her new TikTok clip. She recently shared a video of herself walking around in a pair of sparkly heels while wearing a huge diamond toe ring bearing an equally huge price tag.

Her caption, “Quiet luxury.”

Check her out,

A Diamond pro added, “The ring features a 9 carat pear-cut diamond. The nontraditional cut bears an interesting symbolism. Pear-cut stones are “believed to symbolize the empowerment and independence of the wearer. The cut is the perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.”

WOW.