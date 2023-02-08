Rivers 2023: APC Finally Set to Coast to Victory – Eli

The Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye C. Eli said with the decision of the Supreme Court terminating the last judicial hurdles before the party recently, “the Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council is elated to report that our party’s candidates are finally on the home stretch to victory at the 2023 general elections holding only weeks away.”

According to Mr Eli, “the apex Court on Monday, February 6, 2023, dismissed four appeals in George Orlu & Ors v. APC & 2 Ors in SC/CV/29/2022; George Orlu & Ors v. Nwankwo Uzoije Ndubuisi & 49 Ors in SC/CV/30/2022; George Orlu & Ors v. INEC & 2 Ors in SC/CV/31/2022 and George Orlu & Ors v. Tonye Patrick Cole in SC/CV/32/2022.”

A statement signed by Mr Eli and circulated to journalists explained that “the appeals were dismissed sequel to the filing of a Notice of Discontinuance by the Appellants who were challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt that set aside an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt. The said judgment by Justice Emmanuel Obile nullified all the candidates presented by the Rivers APC for the 2023 general elections on grounds of alleged exclusion of George Orlu and others in the election of Ad Hoc Delegates of the party.”

It reads: “Coming on a day vanquished anti-democratic forces of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State loyal to Nyesom Wike sought in vain to stop the governorship campaign train of Arc. Tonye Cole and Dr Innocent Barikor in Omuma LGA with a devilish dawn attack on the Umunachi Rally grounds, the 2023 governorship Campaign Council is overwhelmed with joy that the last hurdles placed between us and victory have been cleared.

“We salute the courage and tenacity of our party leaders and members who stood steadfastly behind our candidates and the party when a climate of doubt was cast on our fate in the 2023 general elections.

“With the storm in the Judiciary now over, we enjoin party faithful to cover every blade of grass to deliver APC candidates at all levels. We owe this generation and posterity a duty to elect Arc. Tonye Cole, Mni, as Governor to rescue our dear State from the doldrums of poverty, violence, unprecedented unemployment, rot and stagnation in our State civil service that the incompetent and cantankerous Nyesom Wike Administration foisted on us since 2015.

“The solemn truth is we cannot afford a further degeneration of our core values through a consolidation of the embarrassing lack of purpose and direction of the last eight years.”

In another development, the Rivers State Governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Tonye Cole mni. has emphasized on the need for all Rivers State children to have access to basic education.

The Rivers State APC standard-bearer made the statement while addressing indigenes of Okrika LGA, during the flag-off of the APC Okrika Local Government Area campaigns at the Tomobiri Sand Field in Okrika.

A statement signed by Wabiye Idoniboyeobu, Director Media and Strategic Communications, Tonye Cole/ Barikor Gubernatorial Campaign Council said, Arch. Tonye Cole berated the Rivers State government for neglecting the development of the citizens of the LGA, lamenting that with the resources available to the state, no young person should be out of school, or without skill. He promised that his administration will not neglect the young people and will ensure every young person has access to quality education and vocational training.

Tonye reemphasized the importance of human capital development and policies that will improve the day-to-day lives of the common man.

“Women who are in trade will be encouraged to expand their business and others will be encouraged to have something viable. This is our deliberate strategy to increase the living standards of Rivers People,” Tonye said.

Tonye vowed to complete the bridge connecting the ATC waterfront to Borikiri if elected as the governor of Rivers State and promised to connect the LGA to real development.

He regretted the state of hospitals in the rural areas which are empty and lack the needed manpower and promised to ensure an even spread of resources across the state.

He assured the people that the APC will emerge first after the governorship election on March 11. He encouraged all to resist any form of intimidation and urged them to come out on Election Day and vote for all candidates of the APC.

Earlier in the day, Tonye Cole in his usual manner went on a door-to-door campaign in the LGA, which climaxed in the Okrika local market, with cheers and applause from the traders.