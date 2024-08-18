Rivers APC Condemns National Leadership’s Dismissal of Court Ruling, Warns of Implications

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticised the actions of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) concerning the reinstatement of the Emeka Beke-led executive in the state.

The state chapter expressed deep concern that the NWC’s response represents a worrying departure from the principles of the rule of law, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

In a detailed statement released on Friday by the Rivers State APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the chapter voiced its disbelief that such a significant body within the ruling party could disregard a legitimate court decision.

This action, the statement warned, has the potential to damage Nigeria’s reputation as a country committed to the rule of law, thereby deterring both local and foreign investors from engaging in business within the country.

The statement elaborated on the broader implications of such a disregard for the judiciary, emphasising that a stable and predictable business environment cannot exist without a firm adherence to the rule of law.

“The response casts Nigeria as a country operating outside the rule of law, yet this is a Party and Government that resorts to the courts of the land from time to time,” the statement read.

The APC Rivers State chapter argued that the NWC’s stance could send dangerous signals to the international community, suggesting that Nigeria is not a safe place for investment due to its unpredictable legal environment.

Nwauju’s statement further expressed shock and concern that a critical organ of the ruling party could commit what it termed a “calamitous mistake” by scorning a valid court decision within a constitutional democracy.

The implications of such an act, the chapter warned, are far-reaching, potentially leading to a decline in investor confidence.

“The danger signal is incalculable and has the potency to scare away investors as no business or investment can thrive in an atmosphere bereft of the rule of law,” the statement warned.

In response to the NWC’s actions, the Rivers State APC clarified that the court’s decision reinstating the Emeka Beke-led executive had been properly served to the National Secretariat by court bailiffs.

The statement made it clear that no individual or group has the authority to act on behalf of the APC in Rivers State without the express approval of the legitimately elected leaders under Emeka Beke.

Any actions taken contrary to this would be in direct violation of the court’s order, potentially leading the state chapter to seek further judicial intervention to uphold the rule of law.

Nwauju also took the opportunity to refute claims made by the APC’s Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, who allegedly misrepresented the court’s ruling by stating that the APC executives in Rivers State had been dissolved.

The statement criticised Fuanter’s understanding of the situation, labelling his interpretation of the judgement as flawed and misleading.

It further accused the NWC’s current leadership of obstructing the progress of the party and fostering division within its ranks.

The statement did not shy away from highlighting the internal challenges facing the APC under its current leadership, accusing the NWC of contributing to the party’s difficulties rather than resolving them.

“We must say without equivocation that the activities of the current NWC are constituting a great cog in the wheel of progress for our great party and communicate a rather taciturn posture to party cohesion while debasing pluralism of thoughts and encouraging dissent,” the statement declared.

Nwauju’s statement also addressed the issue of misinformation, particularly the erroneous references made by Mr Fuanter regarding a “mystery suit” that supposedly led to the dissolution of the APC’s elected executives in Rivers State.

The statement urged the public to examine the full 48-page judgement delivered by Justice S.H. Aprioku in Suit No. PHC/CS/3592/2023, which clearly supports the reinstatement of the Beke-led executives.

The chapter also pointed out that any references to other court cases, such as those handled by Justice D.S. Kio and Justice P.O. Lifu, were being misused to further the political agendas of individuals seeking to destabilise the APC in Rivers State.

The statement concluded with a stern warning against the ongoing attempts to undermine the state executives, including rumours of a possible suspension and efforts to secure a favourable judgement from an Abuja High Court by those acting out of desperation.

The APC Rivers State chapter urged the NWC to seek an unbiased interpretation of the judgement that reinstated the Beke-led executives and to avoid actions that could distract President Bola Tinubu from his Renewed Hope Agenda.

By highlighting these concerns, the Rivers State chapter of the APC has not only called for adherence to the rule of law but also underscored the need for unity within the party, especially at a time when the nation’s leadership is focused on driving forward a progressive agenda.

The statement serves as a reminder that the success of the APC, and by extension, the country, depends on the party’s ability to remain cohesive, respectful of the law, and committed to the principles of democracy.