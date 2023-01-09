Rivers: Appeal Court reserves judgment on appeal filed by APC guber candidate, Cole

The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt has reserved judgment in an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, and its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole against the Peoples Democratic Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission over judgment of a Federal High that sacked Tonye Cole as governorship candidate of the APC.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice Emmanuel Obile had in his judgment on a suit filed by the PDP ruled that Tonye Cole be disqualified as governorship candidate of APC for allegedly having dual citizenship and that the APC violated the Electoral Act in the conduct of the congresses and the primary election that brought in Cole as candidate.

When the matter came up before the Appeal panel, counsels representing the parties argued and adopted their final written addresses.

The three man panel of the appeal led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, after listening to the arguments from the lawyers, reserved judgment on a date to be communicated to parties.

Similarly; the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt has also reserved judgment on an appeal filed by 3 Labour Party candidates for the Rivers State House of Assembly for Obio-Akpor constituencies 1 and 2 as Tai State Constituency against the judgment of a Federal High Court, which nullified their candidacies.