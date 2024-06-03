Rivers Governor Fubara Accuses Opponents of Sabotage

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has accused his administration’s critics of attempting to hinder its progress.

During a meeting with media officials at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara alleged “desperate enemies of the state” are working to undermine his efforts to deliver good governance.

He claimed opposition elements are using various tactics, including discouraging participation in the recent Rivers Economic and Investment Summit and pressuring former contractors to sue the government over an abandoned project.

Governor Fubara emphasized his administration’s focus on human capital development and critical infrastructure beyond “signature road projects.”

He clarified the monorail project initiated by the previous administration wouldn’t be continued unless a private investor commits under a public-private partnership.

Fubara praised the “courage” of individuals who participated in the Economic Summit despite alleged attempts to dissuade them.

He also highlighted efforts to restart the Port Harcourt International Automobile Spare Parts Trading and Commercial Centre, despite attempts to obstruct it through legal challenges.