Rivers State Govt Criticizes Nigeria Police Over Alleged Lopsided Service

The Rivers State government has criticized the Nigeria Police for allegedly failing to impartially fulfill its constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property in the state.

This response followed a clash on Wednesday between supporters of Martins Amaewhule, factional speaker of the state House of Assembly, and supporters of the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at a health center.

State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, condemned the police for actions he claims endanger citizens rather than protect them.

He alleged that police officers went to a health facility in Eliozu, Obio/Akpor local government area, and discharged canisters of teargas, causing panic.

“The only action I condemn in all that happened on Wednesday is that the Nigeria Police went to one of the medical centres and detonated canisters of teargas,” Johnson stated.

He further alleged that the police have been consistently biased, citing past incidents where police inaction has been evident. “The Nigerian police are still locking down the 23 local government councils.

The Amaewhule people detonated dynamite last time close to the Presidential Hotel; police said they were investigating, and nothing has come out of it till today.”

Johnson highlighted an incident from October last year when Governor Fubara’s life was threatened while assessing fire damage at the Assembly complex.

“Up till now, police have not arrested anybody,” he noted.

“Police are against the Rivers State government. Amaewhule and Co had boasted that the police were on their side. I can begin to see that the boast is now beginning to show.

For somebody to throw teargas into a health centre where you have people with different health conditions, pregnant women, and babies and the police have not arrested anybody, tells a lot,” Johnson concluded.