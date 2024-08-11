Rivers State High Court to Rule on APC Leadership Dispute

The Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt is set to deliver a crucial judgment on Monday, August 12, 2024, concerning a legal dispute involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

The case in question revolves around a lawsuit filed by the elected state, local government, and ward executives of the APC, led by Emeka Beke, against the party’s national executive and the seven-member Caretaker Committee chaired by Tony Okocha.

The presiding judge, Justice Sika Aprioku, has scheduled the judgment following the completion of arguments and final written submissions from the parties involved.

The court had previously heard comprehensive arguments from all sides and reserved its decision, which will be delivered virtually at noon on August 12, 2024.

In an official court circular, Justice Aprioku emphasised the importance of punctuality for all counsels involved and noted that heightened security measures would be in place around the court premises on the day of the ruling.

The dispute centres on the legality of the suspension and subsequent replacement of the APC executives in Rivers State.

The plaintiffs, represented by Sam Etetegwung, Banarth Ezemoye, and Ezekiel Ubom, argue that their suspension and the establishment of the Caretaker Committee led by Okocha were conducted in violation of the APC’s constitution and Nigerian law.

The sacked executives contend that their removal from office was not only unjust but also procedurally flawed.

They are seeking a judicial review to determine whether their suspension and the appointment of the Caretaker Committee adhered to the legal and constitutional norms governing the party’s internal processes.

The outcome of this case is highly anticipated, as it may set a significant precedent for the governance and internal management of political parties in Nigeria.

The court’s decision will likely have implications for the APC’s structure in Rivers State and potentially for similar cases involving party leadership disputes across the country.

As the court prepares to deliver its judgment, all eyes will be on Justice Aprioku’s ruling, which could influence the future political landscape within the APC in Rivers State and affect the broader political climate in Nigeria.