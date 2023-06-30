Ronaldo Always Wanted To Contribute When Real Madrid Won – Bale

Ex Real Madrid forward, Gareth Bale has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo always reacted angrily when he failed to contribute to his team’s wins during his time in Spain. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even when Real Madrid won games on the pitch, if Ronaldo did not contribute with a goal or assist for the result, he usually threw his boots angrily.

Bale added that Ronaldo was a very nice guy with his teammates, and he had no problems with him.

His words, “He was actually okay. He had his moments. For example, if we win 5-0 and he didn’t score, he comes in and throws his boots like he’s angry. It’s like your team winning in the Ryder Cup but you didn’t get a point so you are angry.”

“But he was a nice guy, nothing wrong, we didn’t really have any problems. A lot of people could be scared of how he is but if you’re not then it’s fine.”

“I enjoyed Tottenham more because it’s more of a family than Real Madrid and everyone is English. But I enjoyed Madrid more in terms of football.”