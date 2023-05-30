    Login
    Subscribe

    Ronaldo And I Still Have An Amazing Personal Relationship – Jorge Mendes

    Celebrity News By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Super agent, Jorge Mendes has come out to open up on his current relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. He recently claimed that they are still close despite ending a 20 years working relationship last year, and fans have been reacting.

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo

    According to him, while they no longer have a professional relationship since he stopped being his agent, he and Ronaldo still have a great personal relationship.

    Mendes added that Ronaldo will continually remain a special player and special person to him.

    His words, “Our personal relationship continues to be close, a great personal relationship.”

    How do I see this phase of his life? Cristiano will always be in my heart.

    See also  Banky W Shows Off The Two Most Important Women In His Life [PHOTO] | #Celebrity

    He is a special player and a special person for me. If I, a few years ago, thought that I could have a player with half the value of Cristiano, I would sign for less! And all of us Portuguese should be proud to have had and still have a player like him.

    I’ve always said it and I’ll say it all my life: he was and is the best player in the entire history of world football! I don’t have the slightest doubt, even compared to others.’

    You have to see what he managed to do. Football is goals! There’s a lot of strength there and a lot of work too.

    See also  Ronaldo To Roma Was Never Realistic - Totti

    He’s an example for young people and he’s done everything a great professional would have to do… because he’s the best of them all! But it is also true that he was a virtuous player when he was young: you were talking about Ronaldinho Gaucho and Messi, but when he was young, Cristiano was also virtuous!”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply