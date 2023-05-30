Ronaldo And I Still Have An Amazing Personal Relationship – Jorge Mendes

Super agent, Jorge Mendes has come out to open up on his current relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. He recently claimed that they are still close despite ending a 20 years working relationship last year, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while they no longer have a professional relationship since he stopped being his agent, he and Ronaldo still have a great personal relationship.

Mendes added that Ronaldo will continually remain a special player and special person to him.

His words, “Our personal relationship continues to be close, a great personal relationship.”

How do I see this phase of his life? Cristiano will always be in my heart.

He is a special player and a special person for me. If I, a few years ago, thought that I could have a player with half the value of Cristiano, I would sign for less! And all of us Portuguese should be proud to have had and still have a player like him.

I’ve always said it and I’ll say it all my life: he was and is the best player in the entire history of world football! I don’t have the slightest doubt, even compared to others.’

You have to see what he managed to do. Football is goals! There’s a lot of strength there and a lot of work too.

He’s an example for young people and he’s done everything a great professional would have to do… because he’s the best of them all! But it is also true that he was a virtuous player when he was young: you were talking about Ronaldinho Gaucho and Messi, but when he was young, Cristiano was also virtuous!”

WOW.