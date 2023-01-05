Penalty Miss Vs France Has Made Me Hungrier For Success – Kane

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has come out to say that he will never forget his World Cup quarterfinal penalty miss against France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the memory isn’t something that will ever leave him as a man, but he can admit that the miss has made him even more hungry for success.

Kane added that it was indeed a very tough moment for him and his career, but it is part of football.

His words, “It was a tough moment for me. It’s never an easy thing to go through, but it’s part of football, part of the highs and lows of our sport,”

“I had a bit of time away after, just to reflect, and it’s made me even more hungry to come back and be successful. So nights like last night are always good for me and the team, and it was much needed after the last couple of results as well.”

“After it [the penalty miss] happened, I just wanted to play again as quick as possible and get it out of my head. It’s something you have to deal with.”

“I’ll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but that’s part of the game. It’s not going to affect me as a player or as a person. I’ll keep working hard to improve and it was nice to get our first win since coming back.”