Ronaldo Can Win Arsenal The EPL Title – Piers Morgan

Popular media personality, Piers Morgan has come out to say that signing Cristiano Ronaldo is exactly what Arsenal needs right now. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ronaldo is precisely the kind of player Arsenal needs right now to push for the EPL title because he is absolutely top-class.

A tweep wrote, “Presumably Piers Morgan is hoping Arsenal sign Ronaldo and play him up top in every game.”

He responded, “Yes, actually. He’s exactly what we need.. @Cristiano & @gabrieljesus9 would take us to the title.”

WOW.