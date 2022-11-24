Ronaldo Has Always Been An Inspiration For Me – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to say that he won’t pick sides after teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy divorce from Old Trafford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t want to pick any side after the split because it will be such an uncomfortable thing to do, so he will instead say that playing with Ronaldo was a privilege.

Bruno added that Cristiano has always been an inspiration for him, so he feels lucky to share the pitch with him.

His words, “I don’t feel uncomfortable, and I don’t have to pick a side,”

“It was a privilege to play with Cristiano at the club, a dream and I’ve always said that. Cristiano has always been an inspiration for me. It was a dream come true to be able to play with Cristiano, it was great for me and good while it lasted. Cristiano took a different decision for his life, his career and we have to respect such decisions. Every decision has to be respected.”

On the video with Ronaldo, “I was on a plane for two hours so I was not in the same mood and he made a joke,”

“He has his plane, he has this possibility and I wasn’t able to join him. When we have that possibility there are delays and such things. He could laugh, I couldn’t.”

“We know these issues can affect individual players but Cristiano could have been worried at a specific moment but we know what the World Cup means for Cristiano. I’m sure his focus has always been there.”