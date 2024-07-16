Ronaldo Starting Vs Georgia Was An Outrageous Act Of Selfishness – Dietmar Hamann

Ex-Liverpool midfielder, Dietmar Hamann has come out to label Cristiano Ronaldo as selfish. He recently had his say while urging his kids not to emulate the Portuguese captain, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he remembers every Portugal player going over to Joao Felix to console him after the nation lost the penalty shoot-out, but Ronaldo decided to go down the tunnel on his own instead.

Hamann added that playing the final group game vs Georgia alongside the bench warmers proved that it was all about him in Germany.

His words, “Everyone went over to Joao Felix but he didn’t bother – he went down the tunnel. I think Felix needed an arm around the shoulder from his captain but he instead went down the tunnel. I just don’t understand how – he has been playing the game for 22 years – he doesn’t understand the team dynamics.

I think the way he behaved the whole competition – playing the last game against Georgia when they had already won the group and playing the most minutes out of all the outfield players when he wasn’t up to it anymore – was one of the most outrageous acts of selfishness I have ever seen in a team game.

He has got hundreds of millions of followers and a lot of kids look up to him. I just want to say to these kids, that if you behave like this in society, work or in a team game then you won’t succeed. You will get problems. It shows he played an individual game in a team sport for the last 20 years. That shows how good he is but he could only do it because he was the best.

He is going down as one of the all-time greats but when I look at his behaviour throughout the tournament I think he has let his team down. It was nothing short of pathetic.”

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.