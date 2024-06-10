Ronaldo Still Has Goals In Him – Mourinho

Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo will not draw a Euro 2024 blank. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he’ll definitely back the Portuguese striker to enhance his 128-goal record at the tournament because he still has a lot of goals in him.

Mourinho added that he believes Portugal, England, France are favorites to win the coveted trophy.

His words, “Cristiano is the one who knows how he feels, what his goals are, how the coach wants to use him, whether to play every minute of every game or protect him in key moments. But there’s a lot that goes on inside that gets between them. He has a lot of influence and he will score his goals. I don’t believe he will leave the European Championship without goals.”

On the favorites for Euro 2024, “I think practically everyone thinks like me. Portugal, England, France, below them are Germany and Spain.”

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.