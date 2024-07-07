Ronaldo Told Me He Would Let Bruno Fernandes Take Portugal’s Free-Kick – Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has won a bet at Gary Lineker’s expense all thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. The BBC pundits recently had a bet between themselves as to whether CR7 would give up the first free-kick of the game to an opponent vs France.

Ronaldo eventually shocked Lineker and fans alike when he allowed Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes to take the first set-piece effort in the first half, even if he also could not convert.

Lineker said, “I had a bet with Rio [for a] bottle of wine. I said Ronaldo will take this free-kick and you went, ‘Nope, it’s going to be Bruno this time.'”

Ferdinand added, “The reason why was because Cristiano told me before the game that he was going to give it to Bruno. So you owe me a bottle of Sassicaia. A big expensive bottle.”

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.