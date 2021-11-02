NYDIG secures Bitcoin micropayments firm Bottlepay

Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm, New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), has disclosed the acquisition of United Kingdom-based micropayment service Bottlepay for an estimated fee between $280 million and $300 million.

NYDIG had previously participated in the company’s $15.4 million seed funding round in February 2021, a raise which was led by British billionaire investor Alan Howard and saw the company valued in excess of $50 million.

Utilizing the Bitcoin Lightning Network, Bottlepay’s mobile application service enables users across the U.K. and Europe to transfer small amounts, known as micropayments, of Bitcoin (BTC) and traditional fiat currencies such as pound sterling and euro.

In March this year, following previous integrations of Discord and Reddit, the digital application announced the integration of Bitcoin payments into social network platform Twitter, enabling account holders to send the asset with the simple tweet format “@bottlepay send 1,000 sats to @twitteruser.”