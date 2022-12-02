Ronaldo Was Angry When Subbed Off Because Of What A Korean Player Said – Fernando Santos

Portugal coach, Fernando Santos has come out to react to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the pitch angrily while coming off during the 2-1 defeat to South Korea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his captain only reacted that way because of something an opponent said, and it was clear that was the case since Pepe also attacked the player in question.

Ronaldo added that the player from Korea told him to leave quickly, and he told him to shut up.

His words, “Cristiano Ronaldo left upset because a Korean player was sending him away and Pepe even had to intervene. I heard what the Korean player was saying. If you see the images, you see Pepe going after the South Korean because of that.”

Ronaldo added, “What happened was that, before my departure, the player from Korea told me to leave quickly. I told him to shut up. He has no authority, he doesn’t have to give an opinion, he would speed up the pace if he were the referee. But there doesn’t have to be controversy, things stay on the pitch.”