Ronaldo Will Get A Champions League Club If He Does Well At The World Cup – Piers Morgan

Popular celebrity, Piers Morgan has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo told him he felt as free as a bird after his Manchester United contract was torn up. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
His words, “I texted Cristiano a GIF of William Wallace in Braveheart shouting, Freedom!”
“He thought that was a perfect summation of how he felt. “Free as a bird” was his response.”
“Ronaldo will get what he wants if he does well at the World Cup, we is a club in the Champions League that extends his record and his legacy.”
“It’s not about money at this stage of his career. It comes down to a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies.”
“And he has done that in more countries than any other player in history.”
WOW.
