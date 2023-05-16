Ronaldo Would’ve Helped Arsenal Win The EPL – Piers Morgan

Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join Arsenal in January, Piers Morgan has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that the Portuguese striker would have won Arsenal the Premier League title had he signed, and he does not care if anyone mocks his opinion.

Piers added that Ronaldo knows how to win major trophies, and he scores goals when it really matters.

His words, “Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season – as he was keen to do btw – we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters.”