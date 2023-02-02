Ronaldo’s Departure Has Helped MUFC – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to admit that Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit has helped Erik ten Hag bring the feel-good factor back to Manchester United. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ronaldo’s departure has definitely helped the manager and the club, and he likes the fact that Erik ten Hag dealt with the situation as fast as possible.

Keane added that he is also pleased players like Pogba, Lingard and Cavani were allowed to leave as free agents.

His words, “I think that’s helped (Ronaldo’s departure) the manager and the club. That whole Ronaldo situation, he obviously wasn’t going to sit on the bench and be happy with it. ‘They’ve now dealt with it and now it’s now hanging over the club anymore.”

“The other five or six lads that left, [Edinson] Cavani another one. Those who were fringe players, coming off the bench, and when they were coming on they weren’t bringing anything because they felt they should have been starting. Those subs and fringe players have to come on and be ready, whereas the fringe players last year, you just felt they were energy-sappers.”

“There definitely feels around the club a new energy, the new manager has put a few markers down after a bad to start to the season, and that momentum and that feel good factor is back at the club.”