Ronaldo’s New League Is Tough – Xavi

Barcelona manager and ex-Al-Sadd coach, Xavi has come out to say that Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be challenged by the complicated Saudi Pro League.

He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ronaldo has signed for one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, but he should not be mistaken by thinking it will not be a challenging experience.

Xavi added that he played against several of the teams in the league, and he can confirm that it is very tough.

His words, “He has signed for one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, but it’s a challenge,”

“This league is very complicated. I played against several of their teams when I coached Al Sadd. It will be a challenge.”