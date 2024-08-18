Rooney Needs An Experienced Head Around Him To Succeed As Manager – Tony Pulis

Ex-Stoke City manager, Tony Pulis has come out to tell Wayne Rooney what he needs to succeed in management. This is coming after a mixed start to life for Wayne as Plymouth Argyle boss, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rooney will need someone with experience that he trusts around him to steady things on the training ground when the going gets tough at his job.

Pulis added that Plymouth is a difficult place to go and get results, so Rooney has his work cut out for him.

His words, “Many young managers ring me up and ask for my advice and I always say you should bring in someone with experience away from the training ground who can help deal with all the noise behind the scenes. I think that has to happen for younger managers to thrive. Wayne has obviously got people around him that he trusts around the football pitch, but he also needs someone in between who can actually steady everybody down when it does get tough.

Plymouth is a difficult place to go and get results and Wayne’s priority is to win games at Home Park. If he does that on a regular basis he’ll be okay. They’ve never been great travellers in the Championship so he knows that’s going to be tough but when they play home games he’s got to make sure they win games. I think he needs an experienced person beside him. Someone who’s local who knows the game and everything else and can work between him and the owners just to make sure everything is settled, everything is understood and that will clear the pathway for him to get results and push on in his career.”

