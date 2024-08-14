RSIEC Refutes Claims of Postponement for October LG Elections

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has firmly refuted recent claims circulating on social media regarding the postponement of the Local Government Council elections, which are scheduled to take place on October 5, 2024.

The commission’s Chairman, Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, has labelled these claims as false, unfounded, and without merit.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Enebeli addressed the spread of misinformation and stressed that the election date remains firmly set.

“The reports circulating on social media suggesting that the Local Government Council elections have been postponed are entirely false,” Enebeli asserted.

“I have not issued any statement or communication regarding such a change, and there has been no official declaration from the RSIEC to support these claims.”

Enebeli’s statement aimed to dispel any confusion and reassure the public that the electoral process is proceeding according to schedule.

The RSIEC remains committed to ensuring that the elections take place as planned, and the date of October 5, 2024, remains unchanged.

The commission’s swift response highlights the importance of accurate information in maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

False reports and unverified claims can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion among voters and stakeholders.

By addressing these issues directly, the RSIEC aims to reinforce its commitment to a transparent and orderly election process.

In light of these developments, the RSIEC is urging the public and media outlets to disregard any unverified information regarding the election schedule.

The commission continues to prepare for the elections and has assured voters that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth and successful electoral exercise.

The local government elections are a critical component of the democratic process in Rivers State, and maintaining the integrity of the election timeline is crucial for ensuring a fair and credible outcome.

More so, RSIEC’s proactive stance in addressing misinformation underscores its dedication to upholding democratic principles and fostering trust in the electoral system.

As the election date approaches, the RSIEC will likely continue to provide updates and clarifications to keep the public informed and engaged.

The commission’s efforts to combat misinformation and confirm the election schedule reflect its commitment to a transparent and credible electoral process.

Voters and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed through official RSIEC channels and verified news sources to avoid falling victim to misleading or false information.

The successful conduct of the elections depends on the collective effort of all parties involved, including the electorate, media, and electoral authorities.

In conclusion, the RSIEC’s statement serves as a clear reaffirmation of the October 5, 2024, election date and a firm response to the baseless claims circulating on social media.

The commission remains focused on delivering a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, ensuring that the democratic process in Rivers State continues to function smoothly.