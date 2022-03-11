Russia to permanently ban Instagram and tag Meta an extremist organization

The Russian Government has estabished a plan to ban the operations of Instagram in the country.

This was made known in a news report by Russian state media agency Ria Nu on Friday afternoon after Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against Meta.

It was also revealed that the Russian government plans to label Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, an extremist organization.

According to the report, “Prosecutor General’s Office asks the court to recognize Meta as an extremist organization and ban its activities in Russia.”

“The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under two articles (public calls for extremism and promotion of terrorism) because of the Meta policy, which allowed calls for violence against Russians.

It added that WhatsApp will not be affected by the Meta action as it is a means of communication.