    Russian, Iranian FMs Support Original Version Of Iran Nuclear Deal

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a phone conversation to discuss the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    The top diplomats on Monday reaffirmed their common position to restore the nuclear deal in its original balanced text, approved by the United Nations Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    They stressed that this is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants in the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Xinhua news agency reported.

    Multilateral negotiations to save the Iran nuclear deal resumed on November 29 in Vienna, Austria.

