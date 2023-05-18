Saint Obi’s Crumbled Marriage Made Him Depressed – Zeb Ejiro

Popular filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro has come out to say that the collapse of Saint Obi’s marriage affected him so much and he never recovered. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the actor once told him that his crumbling marriage is eating him up because he sees himself as a family man who likes to stay with his kids and build a happy home.

Zeb added that the fact is when a man is not together with his family, depression can easily set in.

His words, “Obi told me a couple of times that his marriage was crumbling and it was eating him up. He was a family man, somebody that loved to stay with his kids and build a happy home. But when his marriage crumbled, it really affected him and he never recovered from the shock till death. When a man is not together with his family, he will be depressed. No man wants to go into that kind of situation and be happy. So, that contributed to his death.”

“Two weeks before his demise, my phone rang and it was Saint Obi on the other end. I asked him where he had been; that everybody had been looking for him. That was when he told me that he had been down and was admitted to a hospital. He added that he had done multiple surgeries and his condition wasn’t improving. His elder sister then made arrangements to move him to Jos, where he could be given proper treatment. That was the last time we spoke, as I promised to reach out to him again. But I never did, as the next thing I heard was that Obi is no more.”