Salah Is On Messi And Mbappe’s Level – Raymond Domenech

Ex-France coach, Raymond Domenech has come out to say that he believes Mohamed Salah is on the same level as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Egyptian is surely a world-class player who has won several football awards that were fully deserved for his exploits in the pitch.

Raymond added that he would love to see Salah play for Paris Saint-Germain since he would be a good addition.

His words, “If we talk about Mohamed Salah, I can only say he is world-class,”

“All the awards that Salah won are fully deserved. It is unfortunate that he will not participate in the 2022 World Cup.”

“I would certainly like to see him play for Paris Saint-Germain. A player with this mentality pushes the team forward and is a huge addition.”

“He is on a level that only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe reached and he embodies what every coach wishes for in a player and will add so much to French football.”