Sammie Okposo Made Me Come Out Immediately He Suggested Abortion – African Doll

The lady who had an affair with gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, African Doll has come out to open up on what transpired between them. She recently had her say in a recent interview, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, their affair lasted for several months and they had s3x several times without protection because she was overwhelmed by being in the presence of a celebrity she had been listening to.

African Doll added that even if her initial conclusion was to keep it a secret, she had no choice but to come out when he suggested abortion for her pregnancy.

Her words, “I will keep the baby, I don’t really believe in abortions. Fornication is a sin. The bible says he who is without sin should cast the first stone. It is not my intention to hurt anybody but to bring life to the situation.”

