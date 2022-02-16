Sammie Okposo Shouldn’t Be Saying Everyday With His Wife Is Valentine’s Day – Sarah Ogunbor

The Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor, Sarah Ogunbor, has come out to criticise Sammie Okposo over a Valentine’s Day message to his wife, Ozioma after he cheated on her. Recall that Okposo had taken to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to celebrate his wife, writing that “everyday with her is Val day.

Reacting, Sarah wrote that if every day with her is truly Valentine, she needs to know what happened to the day he impregnated another woman.

Her words, “If truly everyday with her is valentine. What happened to the day he impregnated another woman? Fear Men.”

WOW.