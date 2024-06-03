Sancho Will Play In Another UCL Final – Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic has come out to make a bold prediction about Jadon Sancho’s future at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Sancho knows the joy he experiences in the BvB the dressing room, and he is a player any manager will feel very proud to work with.

Edin added that nobody knows what the future holds for the English forward, but it definitely has another UCL final in store.

His words, “You can feel the joy he receives and brings in the dressing room. I am very happy to work with Jadon. We don’t know yet what the future will bring. But for sure, it’s going to bring him another Champions League final.

I didn’t speak about the future because we’ve been speaking about the present. I am really happy that he is with us. Playing in a final in his hometown, it’s a very special moment for him.”

WOW.