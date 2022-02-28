    Login
    Sani Abacha’s Son Is Not My Husband – Hafsat Barauniya

    Kannywood actress, Hafsat Barauniya has come out to react to the rumor of being married to former Head of State, Sani Abacha’s son. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to her, even if it is true that she got married, it was not to Sani Abacha’s son, and her husband is not in any way related to late Sani Abacha’s family.

    Her words,

