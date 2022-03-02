Sarr Can Help Watford Avoid Relegation – Hassane Kamara

Watford defender, Hassane Kamara has come out to say that the return of Ismaila Sarr can help the club to avoid relegation. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the return of the Senegalese and the presence of Emmanuel Dennis will definitely help the team stay up in the Premier League.

He added that Watford is creating more chances with both players in the team, and that will only lead to more goals.

His words, “In the team, we have [Emmanuel] Dennis who is a very good player. When he scored [against Aston Villa] it’s great for him and the team.”

“Alongside him, the comeback of Ismaila [Sarr] is important because he is a fast player. We have more chances created with him and with Joshua [King] – he is a really good player, a strong player. With him, the team is more confident.”

“We also have other players like Cucho [Hernandez]. Every time he comes on the pitch, he does good things. Joao Pedro is another one.”

“Offensively we are very good. When I came the players told me that defensively we need to improve, but now defensively we are better, we have to try and change to score a lot of goals.”

“I think we can stay in the Premier League; it’s close between 14th and 20th.”

“We will try to attack because, now we are better defensively, we have to try to go more offensive and we will have a chance to win any game.”

“If we win our games we will stay in the Premier League, we just have to focus on our matches. It will be difficult, but we will focus on the teams ahead of us. We have to play as we did against Aston Villa.”