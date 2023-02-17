Scarcity Of Naira Made Me Pay 70K To Collect 40K – Paul Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye has come out to lament about the scarcity of the Naira. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to him, he recently paid as much as N70,000 to get N40,000 just because he had to settle certain VISA fees, and it was a truly devastating experience.
His words,
WOW.
