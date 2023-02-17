    Login
    Subscribe

    Scarcity Of Naira Made Me Pay 70K To Collect 40K – Paul Okoye

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Paul Okoye has come out to lament about the scarcity of the Naira. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    PAUL OKOYE
    PAUL OKOYE

    According to him, he recently paid as much as N70,000 to get N40,000 just because he had to settle certain VISA fees, and it was a truly devastating experience.

    His words,

    Paul Okoye
    Paul Okoye

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply