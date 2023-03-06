Scoring One Goal In Three Games Is Strange For Real Madrid – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to blame his team’s lack of efficiency for the current goal drought. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is quite strange for Madrid to score just one goal in 3 games, but his players will keep fighting to correct that stat and improve in front of goal.

Ancelotti added that he is currently more upset than angry because his team surely has the ability to score goals.

His words, “It isn’t impossible, so it’s possible,”

“It’s very difficult, but we’ll fight until the end and then we’ll see. It’s quite unusual for Madrid to score just one goal, from a set piece, in three games. We scored five [goals] at Anfield, so it’s strange.”

“I’m more upset than angry. It’s strange that this team with its quality can’t score goals in three games, that’s the reality, it affects me, the players are affected too, we can score goals, we always have. That’s the problem, being more efficient.”

“We lacked efficiency, that’s the reality. It’s obvious what we’re lacking. We have the quality, but we have to do better.”

“Sometimes we didn’t choose the best solution, dribbling when you shouldn’t, trying a one-two, passing instead of shooting. It isn’t an individual problem, it’s a collective problem.”