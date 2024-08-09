SDP Withdraws from Bauchi LG Elections, Demands Overhaul of Electoral Commission

Barely a week into the Local Government Council elections in Bauchi State, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has announced its decision to withdraw from the electoral process.

The party cited serious concerns over the credibility and fairness of the election as the primary reasons for its withdrawal.

Furthermore, the SDP is calling for the dissolution of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), which it accuses of bias and corruption.

The party made its stance known at a press conference in Bauchi on Friday.

SDP’s State Secretary, Comrade Nasir DanBauchi, voiced strong criticism against BASIEC, alleging that the commission was set to execute the bidding of the state government, thereby undermining the integrity of the election.

“We have come to the conclusion that the upcoming election is more likely to be a charade than a genuine democratic process,” DanBauchi asserted.

He continued, “BASIEC, the body entrusted with overseeing the elections, appears to be complicit in executing the wishes of the Bauchi State government.

This will result in a discredited and unfair electoral process.”

DanBauchi alleged that BASIEC had been scheming to exclude certain political parties from participating in the elections.

He claimed that the commission’s actions were designed to marginalise strong opposition parties and install government-favoured candidates as Chairmen and Councilors for the Local Government Councils.

This, he argued, would allow the government to exploit Local Government funds without accountability, despite a Supreme Court ruling against such practices.

“This plan is unconstitutional, immoral, and a blatant invitation to lawlessness and impunity,” he said. DanBauchi cited Section 18 of the State Electoral Law 2008, which mandates that local government elections should be conducted in accordance with the law, regulations, and guidelines issued by BASIEC.

He accused the commission of violating these legal provisions.

For instance, according to DanBauchi, the SDP reviewed the August 2024 Schedule of Activities for the elections and found that BASIEC had scheduled the ‘issuance of Notice of Local Government Council Election’ for June 7, 2024.

“As of now, BASIEC has not provided our party with any notice or related documents concerning this election, apart from the election timetable,” he lamented.

Despite several attempts, the SDP had been unsuccessful in obtaining the necessary documentation from BASIEC.

DanBauchi further claimed that certain political parties might have been induced to participate in the elections to lend it a veneer of credibility.

He suggested that this manipulation was intended to validate an otherwise flawed electoral process.

In light of these concerns, the SDP has called for BASIEC to halt the election process immediately and restart it to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all parties involved.

The party also demanded that the cost of nomination forms be capped at N100,000 to reduce financial barriers for participation.

The SDP’s withdrawal from the elections marks a significant development in Bauchi’s political landscape, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the role of BASIEC.

The party’s allegations, if proven true, could have serious implications for future elections and democratic practices in the state.

As the situation unfolds, there is a pressing need for intervention to address the concerns raised by the SDP and to restore confidence in the electoral process.

The call for a fair and transparent election underscores the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring that all political parties have an equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process.