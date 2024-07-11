SDP’s Ajaka Vows to Reclaim Stolen Mandate at Supreme Court

Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11, 2023, Kogi State election, has pledged to reclaim what he terms his “stolen mandate” at the Supreme Court.

Ajaka made this declaration on Thursday following the Court of Appeal’s decision in Abuja, which upheld the victory of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the duly elected Governor of Kogi State.

In his statement, Ajaka expressed respect for the Court of Appeal’s decision but emphasized his belief that irregularities and manipulations had influenced the petition’s outcome.

“We have tirelessly fought for the rights and interests of the people of Kogi State, and we will not let this temporary setback deter us from our mission.

We understand that this decision may have brought about feelings of disappointment and frustration among our supporters, but we want to assure you that this setback will not stop our determination to use all legal means to reclaim our stolen mandate,” Ajaka stated.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful, avoiding violence or unlawful behavior. He emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles and seeking justice through legal avenues.

Ajaka also commended his legal team for their dedication and assured supporters that the fight for justice would continue.

He encouraged his followers not to lose hope despite the disheartening verdict.

“We firmly believe that the truth will prevail, and justice will be served.

We have full faith in the Nigerian judicial system, and we are confident that the apex court will rectify the injustices that have been inflicted upon us,” Ajaka said.

He concluded by urging political followers and citizens of Kogi State to stay resolute and united in their pursuit of justice, stating that their “stolen mandate will be reclaimed.”

“We must stand united and continue to support our legal team as they navigate these complex legal waters on our behalf.

Together, we shall overcome this temporary setback and emerge victorious,” Ajaka added.