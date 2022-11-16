Selfish Ronaldo Thinks He Can Play Till He Is 50 – Cassano

Antonio Cassano has come out to blast Cristiano Ronaldo for his selfish personality following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that Ronaldo does not have the courage to admit that for three years now, he has not been himself in front of goal, and this is why he is blaming everyone else.

Cassano added that selfish CR7 actually believes he can play till he is 50 but that is simply impossible.

His words, “Now I say that Ronaldo does not have the courage to admit that for three years he is no longer himself. This year he had to go to Sporting Lisbon and then quit after the World Cup. He’s a problem for the coaches, he puts his teammates in trouble. He didn’t even call [Karim] Benzema to congratulate him [on winning the Ballon d’Or].”

”He has a blindfold in front of his eyes and thinks he can play until he’s 50. Dear Ronaldo, I tell you one thing: finish big with the World Cup. He can’t keep throwing tantrums and he can’t think he can still play at a high level. He has such a disproportionate ego, but he is not like [Lionel] Messi who can also play sitting down. He can’t physically cope anymore. He is confirming that he always puts his selfishness first.”