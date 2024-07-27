Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Reportedly Dead

Popular oil mogul and politician, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, is reportedly dead.

The Anambra Senator is said to have passed away in London.

Ubah, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few months ago, was expected to seek the party’s ticket ahead of the Anambra State governorship election.

Details of his demise are still scanty as of the time of filing this report.

However, a source claimed he made a monetary donation to the Anambra APC two days ago.

This news comes just days after the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

More details to come.