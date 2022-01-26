    Login
    Senegal Controlled The Game Vs Cape Verde – Cisse

    Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse has come out to say that his team controlled the game vs Cape Verde. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    AFCON
    According to him, the control he got from his players during the game gave them the needed win to progress to the next round.

    Cisse added that he told his players to play with speed and press the opponent, and they did just that.

    His words, “We started the match on a good note as we started with intensity and a renewed sense of urgency.”

    “I told my players to play with speed and press our opponents and that paid off handsomely as we exhausted our opponents.”

    “Today [Tuesday] it was very important to manage the game from the start and that is how Senegal made the difference. I am proud of my players as they followed the instructions from start to end.”

    “In the quarter-finals, we want to employ the same tempo and hard work to be able to get another convincing win.”

