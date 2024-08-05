Peter And Paul Okoye’s Dispute Is A Clear Case Of Success Without Brains – Joe Igbokwe

APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe has come out to react to the crisis between popular music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very shameful to see how the twin brothers can no longer work together or love each other, and he wonders how they can both allow the lack of forgiveness to prevent them from managing their success story.

Joe added that their story is clearly one of success without brains and education without character.

His words, “So shameful that two twin brothers Paul and Peter cannot work together, cannot love one another, they cannot trust each other, they cannot think together, they cannot reason together, they cannot forgive each other, they cannot manage their wives, they cannot manage their success story, they cannot control their emotions, they cannot manage their internal contradictions, even their wives could not help matters, what about their parents, their brothers and sisters, their Nnaochie? etc. This is shame. It pains me to no end. Now, are there no elders in the family? This is Success without brains. Education without character. Make shame catch us small na. When Gold rust what will Iron do? Ndi ara akwu eke. Awon werey.”

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.