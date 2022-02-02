Senegal Expects A Tough Match Vs Burkina Faso – Cisse

Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse has come out to say that the country’s desire is to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Senegal has been preparing well for the semi-final against Burkina Faso despite not having a lot of time and focusing on recovery.

He added that his boys are definitely expecting a difficult match, but they’ll give it their all as usual.

His words, “We prepared well for our semi-final against Burkina Faso, even if we didn’t have a lot of time.”

“We focused on recovery.”

“We know the Burkina Faso team well; they remain a good team that is progressing with good players. We are expecting a difficult match, but we are ready. I am thinking of doing everything to pass this milestone of the semi-finals.”

“We hope and work to win this African title; we have never doubted our abilities. Our desire is to play the grand final on February 6.”