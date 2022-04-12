Oluwole Mourns The Demise Of Oba Ogunbade, Ologere Of Ogere

The Asiwaju Odo Makun Kingdom, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, has expressed sadness over the passage of His Royal Highness Oba Oladele Ogunbade, the Ologere of Ogere Remo on April 10, 2022.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 House of Representatives aspirant, Remo Federal Constituency, also, commiserated with the entire sons and daughters of Ogere Kingdom, Ikenne Local Government and the Ogun State Traditional Council of Obas.

In a condolence message released by the Director of Media and Publicity, ABO Political Organisation, Deji Babington-Ashaye, Oluwole described the death of the monarch as a great loss not only to the people of Ogere but the entire Remoland.

According to him, the respected late monarch worked tirelessly for the development and peace of Ogere Remo during his 38 years of reign.

“He was a promoter of Yoruba culture and tradition. He brought peace and dignity to the kingdom and Remoland in general”.

Oluwole prayed that God should forgive all his shortcomings and grant the family and the community the fortitude to bear the loss.