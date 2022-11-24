Senegal Is Blessed With Good Attackers – Koulibaly

Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to say that he expects injured Sadio Mane to still be in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Mane’s presence will be a psychological boost for the team because he is a great leader and a world-class player.

Koulibaly added that he and his teammates simply have to be ready to take more responsibility in his absence.

His words, “We have lost a great leader, his quality as a world-class player on the pitch will be missed, but I think there will be other players who will emerge. We will have to be ready, take more responsibility. This will be an opportunity for others to show themselves. You have to play for him, and do things well. He really wanted to play in this World Cup.”

“Yes, there will be [pressure], but we will have to be strong behind. In attack, we have good players. I hope Sadio will come and join us very soon, we need his presence. Sadio is someone very appreciated and important to us. It hurts not to have it, but we will have to bring out the confidence we have in ourselves. We have to focus on football.”