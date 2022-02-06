Senegal Is Prepared For AFCON Final – Coach

Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse has come out to say that his team is on their way to achieving their objective of winning the Africa Cup of Nations title. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is definitely going to be a feisty clash but he wants his boys to take advantage of the moment to be crowned champions.

He added that his boys are well prepared for the final and he only needs determination and confidence to achieve the important goal.

His words, “We prepared well for our final with the players who are determined and confident to put in a good show.”

“We will approach this final with determination against a great Egyptian team. We know our opponents well; they have their own philosophy of playing with experienced players on the continental level.”

“We are on the way to our objective of winning the title this Sunday evening. We must focus on the final, play it well, and thus succeed in our match. We will have to take advantage of the moment.”

“We lost two finals in the past, but this time we will approach the match with more determination.”