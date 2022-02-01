Senegal Will Knock Burkina Faso Out Of AFCON – Sammy Omollo

Ex-Kenya defender, Sammy Omollo has come out to say that Burkina Faso have no chance of getting past Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. The match is set for Wednesday at Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the Burkinabes have been one of the entertaining teams in this tournament thus far, it will be very tough for them to stop Senegal.

Sammy added that the Teranga Lions clearly have better quality within their squad compared to Burkina Faso.

His words, “The Burkinabes have been one of the entertaining teams in this tournament, getting results when less expected.”

“They were not scared to attack even against the best teams in terms of the technical approach like Tunisia. We also saw how they managed to course a scare against the hosts who needed penalties to win the match.”

“Despite their undeniable quality, it will be a tough call to stop Senegal. The Teranga Lions have good quality within their squad as opposed to Burkina Faso.”

“Their technical ability is also good, it will be tough to stop them. I believe they will with the Wednesday game comfortably.”

On who will win AFCON, “I am going with Cameroon for obvious reasons,”

“They are playing at home and have massive support from the fans as well as the stakeholders.”

“It is a massive motivation and players will not want to disappoint. I don’t see Egypt stopping them, although it will be a tough game. Cameroon have been improving from matchday one.”

“The form of [Vincent] Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi will be vital for them. Yes, Senegal, I believe, will make it to the final where I am confident they will play Cameroon.”

“But with all the support, the Indomitable Lions will surely lift the trophy.”