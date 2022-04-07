Serena Williams Has Permitted Me To Work With A Rival Player – Coach

Popular Tennis player, Serena Williams has sparked new retirement rumours. She recently parted ways with her long-time coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and the world has been reacting.

According to reports, Patrick has been given Serena’s blessing to work with rival player, Simona Halep, and he’ll be training the Tennis professional henceforth.

Patrick added that he really missed coaching while Williams was inactive in recent weeks.

His words, “In the last eight months I realised how much I’ve missed coaching,’ he said in a statement on Twitter. ‘It is the passion of my life and I still feel I have so much to give.”

“Simona came to the Mouratoglou Academy before Indian Wells for a training block. I swung by at a few of her practices, watched her train.”

“At the end of the week, she asked me if I was available to coach her. I have the highest respect for her but it was out of the question at the time.”

“A few weeks later, I had a conversation with Serena and the door opened for me, at least short term, to work with someone else.”

“I will keep you updated on what is coming next soon.”