Shakira, Lewis Hamilton Now Dating?

Popular singer, Shakira and British race car driver, Lewis Hamilton have been spending time together nearly one month after sparking romance rumors. She was recently seen cozying up next to Hamilton at a bustling restaurant after watching him compete in the F1 Grand Prix in Spain, and fans have been reacting.

According to a source, both celebrities are currently spending time together to know each other better, and their relationship is presently fun and flirty.

Her words, “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty.”

WOW.