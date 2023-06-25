Shakira Shades Pique Again Amid Reports Of Engagement To New Girlfriend

Popular singer, Shakira has come out to take another dig at her ex-partner, Gerard Pique. She recently had her say in a preview of her new song, “Empty Cu” amid reports that the former footballer is set to get engaged to his girlfriend, and fans have been reacting.

The lyrics heard was, “You are always busy with so much business. It would be nice, my love, a little leisure.”

“Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention. The phone rings, use your hand with me I know you’re hot, but I’m much hotter.”

The Colombian superstar announced her separation from Pique last May after spending 11 years together.

