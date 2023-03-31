Shaw’s Renewal Is Good News Because His Services Is Key – Erik ten Hag

MUFC defender, Luke Shaw has agreed on a four-year contract extension at Manchester United. This will be keeping him at the club until 2027, and fans have been reacting.

According to Erik ten Hag, he is definitely pleased to see the England international extend his contract at the club because he is a very important player for the team.

He added that MUFC must do everything to control the game vs Newcastle on Sunday because that gives them a better chance of victory.

His words, “If he signed, I don’t know, I haven’t heard, John didn’t inform me until now. I have to wait for that. If true, I am pleased. We definitely want to keep him because he’s a really important player for our team.”

On Newcastle, “It’s about us, like we did in the two previous games, it’s about us, as every game, we want to dictate, to control the game but we play against a good opponent, we’re aware of that.”

“They’ve had a great season with their manager, way of play. It’s a team that is really hard to beat,. We are looking forward to the challenge and the evidence is we can beat them.”